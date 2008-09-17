10. Addition Reactions
Draw the ketone(s) you would expect to form by treating the following alkynes under the conditions of hydroboration–oxidation: (a) 6-methyloct-1-yne, (b) 1,10-dicyclohexyldec-5-yne, and (c) 5-phenylhex-2-yne. 1. BH₃ alkyne ----------------------------------> ketone 2. NaOH, H₂O₂
