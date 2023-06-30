Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry9. Alkenes and AlkynesAlkynide Synthesis
Problem 3a
a. Draw a potential energy diagram for rotation about the C¬C bond of 1,2-dichloroethane through 360°, starting with the least stable conformer. The anti conformer is 1.2 kcal/mol more stable than a gauche conformer. A gauche conformer has two energy barriers, 5.2 kcal/mol and 9.3 kcal/mol.

