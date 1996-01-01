24. Carbohydrates
Monosaccharides - Forming Cyclic Hemiacetals
Problem 23b
Textbook Question
Allose is the C3 epimer of glucose. Draw the cyclic hemiacetal form of D-allose, first in the chair conformation and then in the Haworth projection.
