24. Carbohydrates
Monosaccharides - Forming Cyclic Hemiacetals
Problem 23a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Draw the following sugar derivatives. (a) methyl b-d-glucopyranoside (b) 2,3,4,6-tetra-O-methyl-d-mannopyranose (c) 1,3,6-tri-O-methyl-D-fructofuranose (d) methyl 2,3,4,6-tetra-O-methyl-b-d-galactopyranoside
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
23
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Monosaccharides - Forming Cyclic Hemiacetals with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice