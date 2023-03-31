Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry24. CarbohydratesMonosaccharides - N-Glycosides
Problem 23
(a) An aliphatic aminoglycoside is relatively stable to base, but it is quickly hydrolyzed by dilute acid. Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis.

