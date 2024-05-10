16. Conjugated Systems
Photochemical Cycloaddition Reactions
(•••) FROM THE LITERATURE The [2 + 2] cyclization is especially useful when done intramolecularly.
(a) What makes intramolecular reactions more favorable?
(b) Predict the product of the following cyclization (slight modification of a reaction from Angew. Chem. 2011, 50, 5149)
<IMAGE>
