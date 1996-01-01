16. Conjugated Systems
Photochemical Cycloaddition Reactions
7:55 minutes
Problem 28a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Will a concerted reaction take place between 1,3-butadiene and 2-cyclohexenone in the presence of ultraviolet light?
Verified Solution
7m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
23
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master MO Theory of Photochemical Cycloadditions with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice