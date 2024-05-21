10. Addition Reactions
Addition Reaction
3:35 minutes
Problem 9.31
The application box in the margin of page 437 states,
“The addition of an acetylide ion to a carbonyl group is used
in the synthesis of ethchlorvynol, a drug used to cause
drowsiness and induce sleep.”
Show how you would accomplish this synthesis
from acetylene and a carbonyl compound.
<IMAGE>
Video duration:3m
