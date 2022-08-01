Reduction of Nitro Groups

guys. It's worth noting that nitro groups or nitrobenzene is often used as a precursor to get to Anna Lena. Okay, so remember that Angeline is an amino group on a benzene ring that's called an Anna lean molecule. Okay, and nitro groups can be easily reduced to aniline. So as you can see, a reduction reaction would remove Oxygen's and add hydrogen and make an Elaine. Now, even though we're going to discuss this more in your means chapter, I do want to go through it right now and just kind of clue you guys into some of the most important reducing agents that can make this conversion happen now, the one we always want to start with and probably wanna be our default whenever we think reduction is lithium aluminum hydride. And that's just because this is the most common reducing agent of Oliver organic chemistry. So and it's also one of the strongest, so lithium aluminum hydride will absolutely get the job done and, well, absolutely turn a natural group into Angeline. But there are a few other types off re agents that can do the same thing that you also might see. So just recognize H two and a palladium catalyst. This also goes for a nickel or a platinum catalyst. These would be the regents used in catalytic hydrogenation. Okay, so I'm just gonna put here. These are the regents for catalytic hydrogenation, and that will definitely reduce your nitro group to an aniline now one that's actually really special. Kind of important here is tin to chlorine water or what's also known as Stannis chloride. Okay, that's benzene is just going to get written on because I don't have that much room. Okay, Stannis chloride. Now, this one is particularly special here because we're going to talk a little bit more about this later. This is actually your Onley chemo selective reducing agent. What does that mean? What it means is that by meat by saying that it's chemo selective. What I'm saying is that it has a tendency toe Onley reduce natural groups and nothing else. It actually it's, like, kind of talented at doing that, and it really doesn't like to reduce many other types of groups, So that's gonna be important when we have other groups that are vulnerable to reduction. Stannis chloride is a great choice because it really just hones in on the nitro groups and turns them into aniline. Okay, finally really calm. Introducing agents are either iron or zinc in the presence of HCL. You'll see this all the time. These re agents turn, you know, turn into strong reducing agents that will reduce a nitro group into an alien. So, you know, really, the exact reducing agent that you're gonna wind up using the most is gonna probably be up to professor more than anything else. But keep in mind, bear in mind that all these regions could be used in some way or another to reduce a nitro group to an aniline. My personal favorite is gonna be the tin to chloride, the Stannis chloride. And that's the one that I'm gonna use the most often in this course because I know that it's chemo selective specifically for the nitro groups. So it has very high yields of aniline when we use it. Okay, so let's move on to the next topic

