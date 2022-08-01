Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry1. A Review of General ChemistryDegrees of Unsaturation

What is the IHD of the following molecule?

Johnny Betancourt
317
2
7
Was this helpful?
All right. So the answer is that how maney double bonds did I have? 1234 How many rings did I have? One. Okay, All of these count exactly the same. So this is going to be five. I HD isn't that easy. Okay, that's five HD. That means how maney hydrants are missing so that this would be a saturated molecule. Well, then I would just multiply this by two. Because I said that one I h d equals two hydrogen. So that means that 10 h is are missing. Does that make sense? See how much easier that was than counting up each individual hydrogen? That would take forever. Okay. And you'd probably make some mistakes, too.
02:39
The difference between saturated and unsaturated molecules.
Johnny Betancourt
554
3
5
01:02
Is the following molecule saturated?
Johnny Betancourt
324
7
00:34
Is the following molecule saturated?
Johnny Betancourt
296
6
00:30
Is the following molecule saturated?
Johnny Betancourt
278
4
01:15
What index of hydrogen deficiency is.
Johnny Betancourt
489
1
6
00:45
What is the IHD of the following molecule?
Johnny Betancourt
317
2
7
00:27
What is the IHD of the following molecule?
Johnny Betancourt
320
4
00:37
What is the IHD of the following molecule?
Johnny Betancourt
249
2
8
02:17
How to use IHD with molecular formula.
Johnny Betancourt
458
2
6
01:20
What is the IHD for C4H7Cl?
Johnny Betancourt
394
2
6
00:46
Calculating IHD using molecular formula
Johnny Betancourt
292
2
5
00:24
Calculating IHD using molecular formula
Johnny Betancourt
371
1
7
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.