What is the IHD of the following molecule?

All right. So the answer is that how maney double bonds did I have? 1234 How many rings did I have? One. Okay, All of these count exactly the same. So this is going to be five. I HD isn't that easy. Okay, that's five HD. That means how maney hydrants are missing so that this would be a saturated molecule. Well, then I would just multiply this by two. Because I said that one I h d equals two hydrogen. So that means that 10 h is are missing. Does that make sense? See how much easier that was than counting up each individual hydrogen? That would take forever. Okay. And you'd probably make some mistakes, too.

