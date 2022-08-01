What is the IHD for C4H7Cl?

Let's just go through it one step at a time. So the first thing I would do is I would say, how Maney carvings do I have I have to put that into to win. Plus two. Okay, What that's going to give me is that my theoretical H is should be 10 ages. That's the long I should have. Okay, now, let's calculate how many h is I actually have. Well, there seem to be seven. H is right there. So I know I haven't least seven, but I also have a chlorine. What is a chlorine? A coin is a halogen. So that means it's gonna be I'm actually gonna have eight hydrogen equivalence here, So I'm gonna say 10 minus eight, hydrogen. And now I'm going to divide all that by two. And that's gonna be my i HD. It's really it's not that bad. So that Xena equal to over to which is the same as one. I h d. Okay, so now I can use that information to figure out okay, if I have one HD, that means that I either have a double bond. Yeah, or what do I have? Just remember the things that, um, equal one I h d r a double bond or a ring. Isn't that cool? So now I know that in this molecule, even though I don't really know, structure is I know. At least I have a dull bond or ring because I'm missing two hydrogen. How? Don't know I'm missing two hydrogen. Because remember that one h d equals two hydrogen. That air missed, okay?

