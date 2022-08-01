The difference between saturated and unsaturated molecules.

Hey guys. And I'm going to talk about a topic called Index of Hydrogen Deficiency. And this is a topic that usually isn't covered in the first chapter of most textbooks. So you're probably thinking, Johnny, why are you teaching this to me? If I don't need to know it yet Well, because there's this other topic called Constitutional I Summers and that topic is much easier to understand if you already know the HD rules. So what I'm gonna do here is gonna jump a little bit forward and teach you something that you don't need to know yet because it's gonna make isom are so much easier to understand for this chapter. All right, let's go ahead and begin. So there's actually two different ways to compete, to compute the H d. And that is one structural, and the other one is with molecular formula. What I'm gonna do on this page is to show you the structural one, which is actually the easier one, and then we'll move on to molecular formula. So first of all, let's just talk about what is index of hydrogen deficiency. Well, what it has to do with is how unsaturated or saturated a molecule is So what's that word saturated? Well, a saturated molecule is any molecule that has many hydrogen as possible. And there's this formula that we can use in all chemistry to figure out if it has many hydrogen is possible. And that formula is maybe remember it from Gen. Kim. It's to end plus two where N is equal to the number of carbons. Okay, so I have my two in plus two rule, and what that's gonna do is it's gonna predict for me how maney hydrogen is. I need for my structure, for it to be fully saturated, meaning it has many hydrogen, as it can possibly hold. Okay, any molecule that has less than that number to M plus two is gonna be considered to be unsaturated. And these air words saturated and unsaturated, they might sound familiar to you. And that's because these are words we use actually within cooking. So saturated fat would actually be a fat fats. Are these long carbon chains? There would be this fat that has many hydrogen as possible. Okay. And unsaturated fat would be one that's missing a few hydrants. So it be wondering. OK, Johnny What makes carbons, Miss Hydrogen? Why would you be missing some? It turns out it only happens for two different reasons. Okay, so I'm gonna write this down. It happens for pie. Bonn's okay. Remember that pie bonds just have to do with double bonds or triple bonds. They both have pi bonds and then also rings. Rings are also going to take away some of the hydrogen for a molecule. Because what that means is that the end that one of the end is supposed to be ch three on the other end is supposed to be ch three. When you make a ring, they have to fuse together. So that means that now you have to make them ch two. So what I'm trying to say is that a ring actually takes some hydrogen away from the carbon structure. Okay?

