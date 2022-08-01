Is the following molecule saturated?

So if we use to m plus two and in this case equals five. So we do, too. Times five plus two. And that would mean that I need to have 12. Hydrogen is in order to be fully saturated. So then I would go ahead and ask myself, Does this have 12 hydrogen? And if you count, what you find is that you have 10 11 12. Wow, Look at that. I actually do have 12 hydrogen, so that means that is this molecule saturated or unsaturated? This would be saturated. Okay. Okay, so that's the first thing. So now I just showed you a molecule. It's saturated now another way that you could have known that this was saturated. Besides, doing the formula is you could have also asked yourself, Okay, what makes things unsaturated? Will pi bonds and rings. Did this chain have any pie bonds in it? No, it's all single Bonds didn't have any rings. No. So also, by looking at that, you could have said, Oh, this is gonna be a saturated molecules. See, that's how this gets really easy.

