What is the IHD of the following molecule?

Johnny Betancourt
249
2
8
a little bit tricky, but it wasn't that bad. This one is zero I HD because it has no double bonds and it has no rings. So that means how Maney Hye Jin's air missing zero. Which means what kind of molecule is this? This is actually saturated. Okay, because it already has the amount of the most amount of hydrogen that can does that kind of makes sense. So what? I just showed you guys right now is the easiest way to calculate HD because you just have to look at it and you have your answer right there when I'm gonna show you in the next video is how to calculate it with, um, if you're given molecular formula instead, which is a little bit different. Okay, If you have any questions about this, let me know.
