How to use IHD with molecular formula.

When you're given a molecular formula to calculate HD, you don't have the same clues that you had. Let's say if it was a structure, if you remember, we could use pi bonds or rings to figure out how many hydrogen were missing from a molecule. But when you're just given a molecular formula, let's say like this example c four h seven c l. I have no clue if there's rings there. If there's double bonds there, I really all I have is the atoms. Okay, so for this, we're gonna have to use our own rule and our own formula because that's really the only way to solve it. Now, your professor may have used a different ruling class and in fact, most of the rules that have seen a different from mine the only reason have settled on this one because it worked for a lot of my students and they like it better. But if you have a rule that your professor taught you that you like better, please, by all means, use that one. Alright, but this is the way it works. Basically, we need to calculate I HD on the way we do that is by calculating the theoretical h is the way we do that is by using the formula to one plus two. Okay, so basically, we calculate to in plus two, then we subtract the actual number of eight. Hydrogen is okay, but the thing is that for this we don't just use hydrogen. We also take into consideration other atoms that might act as hydrogen equivalence. Okay, so, for example, on the one in calculating the number of hydrogen is in a molecule. I don't just look at h. I also look at exes. Do you remember what X is X would be the A halogen and that counts as one hydrogen for this For this formula, I count. How login And a hydrogen? Exactly the same. Okay, so then oxygen. What about if I see an oxygen in my compound? What do I count? That as actually account that as zero, I ignore it. Okay, so whenever you see oxygen in this compound, just ignore it. That doesn't go into your equation. Then how about nitrogen? Nitrogen is a special case. Nitrogen is actually going to count as negative one hydrogen for your overall compound. So that means that I'm not just counting. H is, I'm also counting all ha logins and all nitrogen, and I'm ignoring the oxygen's. All right, so then finally I get that number. That number is going to go here. This is gonna be number of h is total. Okay, then I'm gonna take that number, and I'm gonna divide it all by two, which is what I have here. And that's gonna be your eye HD. Okay, Now, I know that sounds a little bit complicated, but once you get going with it, it actually you can actually do it pretty fast.

