What index of hydrogen deficiency is.

so we know that we can use the words saturated and unsaturated to describe this. But is there a way to compare these guys? So is there a way to say Okay, which one is Maura Unsaturated In which one is less unsaturated because they're both very different. And the answer is yes. What we do is we use the HD rules toe. Really? Be very be very explicit about which one is the most unsaturated Which one is the least, So the way that we do this is really easy. All we do is, um, that we say that one I h d is the equivalent of missing two hydrogen. So if you're missing two hydrogen, that would be the equivalent of one index of hydrogen deficiency. That's just like the conversion. Alright. And the way that this works is that a ring or a double bond is gonna count as one HD one I HD okay. And then a triple bond is gonna count as two HD okay, because if you think about a triple one has two pi bonds in it. So that would be too I HD all right. And really that is it. Now, instead of having to use that complicated formula. I mean, the formula isn't hard, but it's just a little tedious sometimes. Imagine if you had, like, 11 carbons or something and you're having to like, maybe use more, more times tables than just your fingers. Whatever. What I'm trying to say is that it can get tedious counting all those hydrogen out, So instead we used these rules.

