Organic Chemistry1. A Review of General ChemistryDegrees of Unsaturation

Calculating IHD using molecular formula

Johnny Betancourt
292
2
5
Was this helpful?
so according to to m plus two, What I should have gotten for my theoretical is 14 ages. Okay? How maney h is do I actually have? Well, I actually have seven, but then I have a nitrogen. What does nitrogen count us next year? It actually counts is a negative. That means instead of writing the number seven, I'm gonna write six, because basically that nitrogen is taking away one of the hydrogen. Okay, so now I have 14 minus six, divided by two. What is that going to give you that's going to give you four? I HD okay? And I'm not going to go over all the possibilities here because obviously that could be a lot of double bonds, a lot of rings, church, triple bonds, etcetera. But what's important to know is that now you can convert this into my HD. Now you know how to figure out the HD for a molecular formula
02:39
The difference between saturated and unsaturated molecules.
Johnny Betancourt
554
3
5
01:02
Is the following molecule saturated?
Johnny Betancourt
324
7
00:34
Is the following molecule saturated?
Johnny Betancourt
296
6
00:30
Is the following molecule saturated?
Johnny Betancourt
278
4
01:15
What index of hydrogen deficiency is.
Johnny Betancourt
489
1
6
00:45
What is the IHD of the following molecule?
Johnny Betancourt
317
2
7
00:27
What is the IHD of the following molecule?
Johnny Betancourt
320
4
00:37
What is the IHD of the following molecule?
Johnny Betancourt
249
2
8
02:17
How to use IHD with molecular formula.
Johnny Betancourt
459
2
6
01:20
What is the IHD for C4H7Cl?
Johnny Betancourt
394
2
6
00:46
Johnny Betancourt
292
2
5
00:24
Johnny Betancourt
371
1
7
