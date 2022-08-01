Identifying Proton Signals using Q-Test

So did we have to use the Q test on C? The answer is no. Guys, this molecule has no Kyrill centers. You might be thinking, but Johnny, isn't that Karl Center? No, because I have two of the same exact group on both sides. So there's no Kyrill center here, meaning that there's no Q test. So that means that I'm literally just going to give every atom its own peak. Now, is there any symmetry on this molecule? That's the harder question. Unfortunately, yes, there's actually symmetry right down the middle. Okay, Now you might be wondering how in the world is that possible? One side obviously has the alcohol. One side obviously has the metal. Johnny, you're nuts. What's wrong with you? No, because guys, remember that Tetra hydro molecules don't really look like that. What they look more like is that you've got two groups to the side, and then you've got one group in the front and you've got one group in the back. Okay? Now, we don't know which one is which. We don't know if the H is in the front or the H is in the back. Since wedging dash wasn't given to us. But really, when you split this molecule down the middle, you're splitting it down that front and back molecule. So when you're splitting it down the middle, you actually have your splitting. Let's say the alcohol's in the front, you're splitting it right down the middle and you're also splitting the method right down the middle is well meaning that this actually is symmetrical. So how many different bonds would I have? Well, obviously that H is unique. That's going to be type A. Obviously, this method is unique. That's gonna be tight. Be nothing else is like that. We have a carbon here that we're not gonna count because it doesn't even have any ages. And then we've got molecules. See, we got proton, see? And we got Proton D, which are gonna be mirrored on the other side because of symmetry. So this is also see and this is also D. So that means that this only had four signals, got it cool. So let me know if that made sense. I'm sorry. That was a little bit tricky. Just got to get practice with this. All right, so let's move on to the next part

