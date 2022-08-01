Identifying Proton Signals using Q-Test

so notice that this question is asking the same thing that we've already answered before. How Maney signals will each molecule possessing Proton NMR. But now that we know about the Q test, the very first thing we actually need to answer for all these problems is gonna be. Do I use the Q test or not? Okay, because you don't have to always use the Q test. So you might be wondering, Well, how do I know when I have to use it? Okay, so here's the hint we use the Q test when you already have one plus Cairo centers. Okay, Now, the logic behind that is this. If you don't already have a Cairo center, then for sure it's gonna be either home topic or an anti a topic, right? If you don't have any Carol Centers present from the get go, okay home a topic or an anti a topic, and remember that home a topic and an anti a topic. Both results exactly the same in Proton anymore. They share signal, so that means the only time I have tow worry about using the Q test is if I already had one or more. Kyrill centers, in which case it might change the answer. So my first question to you is for question A. Do we have to use the Q test? The answer is no. We don't because there's no Kyrill centers present. Notice that you might think this is a Carl Center, but it has two of the same exact group on it. It's ch three ch three. So it's not a Carl center. There's no Cairo centers here, so that means I don't have to use the Q test. I'm just gonna use the old rule that said that every single atom gets its own signal and watch for symmetry. So I would go ahead and I would say this is a signal A This is signal be This is signal. See, this is signal D and noticed that after Adam D, we actually do have a plane of symmetry developing where both of these are gonna be equivalent e e because after that you get a plane of symmetry. So we have symmetry on one part of the molecule, but not on the rest. That's still okay. It helps us to determine that these metal groups are the same azi each other. So the answer here would be five signals. Okay, so notice that it's going to become really important when you try to answer these questions that first to ask yourself, Do I need the Q test? Okay, so on this next problem problem be, that should be your first question. Do you need to use the Q test? If so, where do you use it when you use it? If not, then just go with the old rule we learned. So go ahead and solve question Be

