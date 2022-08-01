Identifying Proton Signals using Q-Test

So did we have to use the Q tests on problem be? The answer is yes, because I do have a Cairo center present from the beginning. OK, You know, if you're wondering, where is that Carroll Center? It's right in the middle, guys, because notice that I have a metal. I have ah, hydrogen. I haven't Ethel on one side, and I have an isopropyl on the other. So that is one Cairo center. Okay, so now does that mean that I have to use the Q test on every single Adam? Actually, no. You Onley use the Q test. You only use the Q test when you have one plus carol centers and on Lee on ch choose okay, because the fact that I told you guys ch threes are always home a topic no matter what, because they don't make Kyle centers. And C h is if you only have one age present, that kind of answers your question already because you only have one h so you don't have to worry about is it equivalent to another hydrogen? Okay, so let me just show you. So for example, we can already conclude that this is gonna get its own peek A. Okay, we can conclude that these two are going to get their own peak. That's be because their symmetry there. Okay, I'm trying to color code this for you guys. We can conclude that this is going to get its own peak, See, because it's a method group. Okay, On top of that, we've got this hydrogen, which is obviously unique because it's the only one on that carol center. So that must be hydrogen d. We've also got a hydrogen here which, since its the Onley hydrogen there, it must get its own peak because it's the Onley hydrogen that's in between two methods like that. So so far, we've been able to do all of this without the Q test. So where does the Q test really come into? Play Onley on any stage twos that we have? Do we have a CH to present? Yes, we have a CH two right here and on that ch two. We need to use the Q test. So I'm gonna take an h. I'm gonna taken age, and I'm going to replace one of the ages with Acute. And now I'm gonna ask myself once I've done that. Did I just make a new Karol center? So, what do you think? Is that a new Carl Center? Now that I added a cute Yes, it is because I've got, um, one group, two groups, um, Ethel and then four, which is the rest of that junk. I can't even name it. It's a pretty big substitue int, so that's definitely a new Kyrill center. So what does it mean when the Q test gives you a new Kyrill center and you already had one Kyle center? What's the conclusion? It means that these hydrogen hydrogen one in hydrogen to our diet hysteria topic. But most importantly, this question didn't ask me what the relationship was. It said How maney signals are we going to get so most importantly, what that means? Guys, this is This is the important part. What that means is that this H gets its own letter after it's ugly half suit again, this age gets its own letter F, and this age gets its own letter G because remember that whenever you have dia stereotype pick protons, they each get their own signal. So if you said six signals, that was the trick. Answer. The answer should actually be seven signals because of the fact that those to die Astrea topic protons get their own signal each. Okay, so if you think that was complicated you have any questions? Let me know. But that's the way you gotta approach these problems. Okay? That being said, what's the first thing you're gonna answer for, C? You're gonna tell me? Do you use the Q test or not? So go ahead and try to figure it out.

