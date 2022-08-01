General features of Radical Polymerization.

when radicals are exposed toe all canes in excess, they could do something really weird. And what that is is they could do something called prelim arise ation. Prelim is ation is where you basically have a chain reaction that never stops. It never has a termination step because it keeps propagating forever. Okay, so what you wind up getting is thes hydrocarbon chains. That could be 10,000, 20,000, hundreds of thousands of units long, okay? And that's actually what plastic is. A lot of synthetic materials come from prelim arise ation. So what I wanted to go over right now is just the general mechanism for these prelim ization reactions. And it is radical. Inter mediated. So basically, like I said, radical polarization reactions use Al Keene's okay in access to extend the propagation step. And this is the way that industries use petroleum petroleum just from underground. They use it and they convert it into plastic through this method. Okay, and all this is just a big chain reaction that just keeps on going. And that's how you get stuff like tires and shopping bag or whatever. You know, all these different things that are made out of weird plastics, All these synthetic materials, it's it's basically petroleum, just linking up in cross linking. So basically, here's a really common, um, byproduct of petroleum propylene on. Believe me, like they wind up, they mind tons of this stuff. They drill it and you get tons that stuff from underground if you do a prelim arise ation reaction using some kind of radical. Okay, so I'm just gonna put here a radical initiator like, oh, are negative. I mean, not negative radical. We wind up getting is a polymer, and the general formula for a polymer is basically end is just the number of units, okay. And we don't really know how many units that are so and is just going to stay like that. Okay. What? It means that you have these repeating sub units that just keep going on forever. Okay, In this case, this repeating sub unit would have basically two carbons and then another carbon here. Okay? The way that works is that the two carbons in between are always the ones that are made out of the double bond. Okay, so in this case, that would represent these two right here. Okay, this extra ch three at the top. What's that got to do with? Well, that's the ch through right here. Okay. All the other h is that air around are the other ages that air sticking out of this thing. So there's an H, h and H, and these three inches are the three ages right there. Okay. And this just keeps extending and extending. And actually, polypropylene is used to make, like, astro turf and rug and car tires and ropes and stuff. Okay, so it's kind of cool how it actually has a real life application.

