The mechanism of Radical Polymerization.

Let's just get into the mechanism, though, because I know that's what you're interested in. So the general mechanism is of course, we need an initiation step. So we're gonna go ahead, and in this case, we use peroxide. Usually that's the one that the industry uses. So we would get to equivalents of my peroxide radical. Okay. And that's going to react with my double bond. Okay, Now, in this case, the radical is going to react directly with the double bond because the double bond is a good source of electrons. So what I wind up getting is just going to show you guys right here, three arrows. Once again, I'm going to get, um, this going out into the middle of nowhere. Then I'm gonna get the double bond attacking. Now, I just have to ask myself, where would the radical the extra radical be most stable on the primary Carbon, The red one or on the secondary? Carbon, the blue one. The answer is secondary. So my radical would go ahead and jump there. What I would get for this first step is I would get now. Oh, are okay. And I would get Well, there's no more double bond anymore. She's a single bond with a radical. Okay, so that's my first step. Well, now, how is that going to propagate? Well, that's gonna attach toe another radical, so I mean to another double bond. So what winds up happening is that now this is going to do the same thing again? I'm going to get 123 This is the whole idea behind polyamory ization. It's gonna keep doing the same thing over and over. So what I wind up getting here now is I'm gonna draw the blue part just the way it was before, but watch, I'm gonna twist it a little bit. So now this goes here and that sage three that I had basically there. That's, like, not participating in blue. I'm gonna move that one up. Okay, so that means that now, what is that attached to? Well, that there's a new single bond. I'm gonna make that black. That represents the new single one that was made by the radical reaction, and that's gonna be attached to a new to a new three carbon sub unit that now has a radical there. Okay. And this is going to keep on going and going. Going. So what you see is that now we have our general formula starting a prop up. This is gonna be the repeating sub unit is gonna look like this. Okay, We're basically I have this thing that just keeps going over and over and over again. Okay, so what about determination? Step? You're curious about that? We're just gonna put here n a Why? Because that's the whole point of polarization is that there is no termination step. It just doesn't terminate. It just keeps on going forever until you run out of Al Queens. Okay, on what you end up getting is thes really, really, really long polymers. You have unusual properties, like being elastic and never bio degrading and stuff like that being terrible for the earth and killing animals. So what I want you guys to do now that that sounded like, really jaded. But what I want you guys to do now is just figure out what the General sub Unit would look like if we were to prelim arise this molecule. Okay. And the best way to do that would just be thio kind of draw. The first parts of the mechanism and see if you guys can figure out what that repeating sub unit is gonna look like. There, that's called the general formula of the flow of the polymer would be in those brackets. So I'm gonna give you guys some time to do it. Go ahead and use. You have to draw the whole mechanism. But use O R E. Keep saying negative. Use the O. R. Radical to start the reaction and then kind of just continue it and see if you can get that repeating sub unit and then I'll give you guys the answer.

Hide transcripts