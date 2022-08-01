So let's just draw this from the beginning. What I would have is that my I just draw a little bit closer. I would get three arrows. 123 in this case, noticed that both carbons were exactly the same in terms of their substitue INTs. So it didn't matter where he put the radical. Okay, so now what I'm gonna do is I'm gonna draw something. It looks like this I'm gonna have Oh, are with a single bond with a single bond. And the radical would be over on this side because on the opposite side to wherever the O. R. Attached to you. And those are the two carbons. Basically, this is, let's say this is carbon one, and this is carbon to This is carbon one. And this is carbon too. It's not just let's figure out what goes on each of these, and it looks like it's chlorine. So one is going to get a chlorine. She was gonna get a chlorine. Okay, Now I have that radical there. Let's react it again. It's not gonna react it with another Al Keen. So I'm gonna get this this and that and what that's gonna give me is now. I have the same exact thing is before CEO CEO, But now that's attached to what? Well, that's gonna have a new bond. And that new bond is going to be a touched with two carbon chain with C l and SEAL. Are we starting to see a repeating sub unit? Yes. So what that means is that my repeating sub unit would look like this. So it just basically just one just one equivalent of this. So it would be that I Let's say I take my this, this portion of it right here, Okay? And I say that I have a seal at the top and a seal at the bottom. But I also have an H at the top, and I also have in each of the bottom, okay. And then I would just go ahead and draw the lions going out of it. And that just means that there's other stuff attached to it. Okay. And that's really it. We're done. That's all you needed to dio. Okay, um and then you just keep adding these subunits and this would make its own polymer. That has its own unique synthetic qualities. Alright, so I hope that made sense. It's not a terrible mechanism, but it's just something interesting that radicals do, and it is obviously something that might be fair game for your exam.

