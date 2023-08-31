The hybridization of a central element can be connected to its number of electron groups. Now, when I say electron groups, I'm talking about the lone pairs on the central element plus its bonding groups. Now, bonding groups is just its surrounding elements. Now, in organic chemistry, we're concerned with nonmetals and we're also concerned with the octet rule. So that makes it much easier to remember the different types of hybridization. We only don't have to go up to four electron groups. Now, if we take a look here, two electron groups would have an electron geometry of linear, its hybridization would be sp now just imagine that there's a one here and the one here there, we don't see them but assume they're there. So it's s one P one, if we add them up one plus one, that gives us two, that tells us how many electron groups that sensor element has on it. Now, if you're sp hybridized, remember s orbitals have one shape of sphere but P orbitals, there are three of them, three dumbbells sp would just mean that we're talking about these two, these would be our two hybridized orbitals, which would mean we'd have left these two p un hybridized orbitals. Now, if your three electron groups are trigonal planar, so here your hybridization will be SP two. There's a one without that we don't see. So here we'd say one plus two, gives me 33 electron groups. Sp two means that the S orbital and two of the P orbitals are hybridized, meaning that there's just one P left that's un hybridized. Finally, if you have four electron groups, you are tetrahedral. In terms of your electron geometry, your hybridization is sp three, that'd be one plus three, which is 44 electron groups around your central element. Here, everything is hybridized. So here you have nothing left un hybridized. Now, here, if we take a look at the example, it says, draw and determined the hybridization and number of un hybridized orbitals for the following covalent compound. So here we have HCN. So the least electron negative element goes in the center, which would technically be hydrogen. But remember, hydrogen can't go in the middle. So carbon has to go in the middle hydrogen only makes single bonds since it only needs two electrons to have the same number of electrons as helium carbon ideally wants to make four bonds. And that's OK because nitrogen would like to make three bonds. Nitrogen group, five aid has five valence electrons. This will represent our structure. If we take a look here, we'd say that carbon is our central element. It has two electron groups, this hydrogen and this nitrogen, two electron groups would mean that its hybridization is sp so it's s orbital is hybridized and one of its p orbitals is hybridized, meaning that we have two P orbitals that are left on hybridized. OK. So this is the way we think about hybridization when it comes to our different types of organic molecules.

