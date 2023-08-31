The vast majority of organic chemistry is basically the reactions of different functional groups. Now, a functional group is the part of a molecule that is recognizable and responsible for compounds reactivity. Here, we break up our functional groups into three categories are hydrocarbons, those without Carbonis and those with Carbonis. Let's look at hydrocarbons first. Now, hydrocarbons are just made up of hydrogen and carbon. If you are just sp three carbons connected to each other and then single bonded to hydrogens, you're an al cane. And now keen is when you have at least two carbons double bonded to each other. And alkin is when you have at least two carbons triple bonded to each other. This last structure here is a special type of ring called a benzene ring. You'll learn more about that. The further into organic chemistry you go now when it comes to Carboni groups, remember a Carboni is when you have a carbon double boded to an oxygen. So here we're talking about the ones without carbon yel groups. Here. An Alki hali is when we have an P three carbon connected to XX. Here represents a halogen elements from group at 47 A so fluorine, chlorine, bromine or iodine. Next, we have an amine. That's when you have an sp three carbon connected to a nitrogen, that nitrogen could have hydrogens connected to it or could have additional carbons as well. Alcohol. This is when you have an SP three carbon connected to oh and ether is when you have coc A thol is when you have a carbon single body to an sh group. Now, with Carbonis first, we have aldehyde which is a carbonyl connected to at least one hydrogen. A key tone is when you have a carbon e connected to a carbon on either side. So it has to have a carbon on each side here. And acid chloride is when we have a carbonyl connected to AC L an amide or am was when you have a carbon not connected single boded to a nitrogen. A carbolic acid is a carbonyl group connected to an oh group, single boded to it. Then finally, in a, when we have a Carboni single bonded to an oxygen which is then single bonded to another carbon. These represent the majority of the functional groups that you need to remember you're gonna start dealing with at some point in organic chemistry.

