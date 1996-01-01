Electron negativity is gonna be one of the most important periodic trends. You need to remember when studying organic chemistry. Now, electron negativity itself is just a measurement of an element's ability to attract electrons to itself. And the periodic trend is that electron negativity increases, moving from left to right across a period and going up a group. So basically, as you're heading towards the top right corner of the periodic table, you would say that your electron negativity increases. Now, if we look at the periodic table here, we can see that a vast majority of it is grayed out. For example, here, our noble gasses, we don't include them in electron negativity. They don't want to attract electrons to themselves because they're perfect. And organic chemistry itself mainly focuses on nonmetals, which is why you can see a lot of the nonmetals here. Now, a few select metals are also included because you will see them pop up from time to time within different reactions. Most of the time they'll be spectator ions. So it's still important to know what their electron negative pattern will be. But just look at these numbers, learn the general trend memorizing numbers is not. What's most important. If we look at this example question, it says which of the following represents the most electron negative group seven A element. So group seven A are our halogens. So we're looking at these here, if we look at our choices, sulfur and oxygen are not even in group seven A, so they would be out. So who's left bromine, iodine and chlorine? Remember as we head up a group, our electron negativity increases, chlorine is not an option. So that's not gonna be an answer. So the next one up would be chlorine. I mean option D is the correct answer within this example question.

