Hey, everyone. It's great to have you here on our Organic Chemistry channel on Pearson Plus. Now, before we begin, we're gonna talk about a few topics from Gen chem that carry over into organic chemistry. These topics will help to form the foundation for many of the theories you're going to see this semester. They'll give you a better understanding of the course overall and give you a better chance at success this semester. So whenever you're ready, let's begin.

Hide transcripts