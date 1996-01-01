Now many possible Lewis dot structures exist but there are rules to draw the best structure here. In this example, it says draw the Lewis dot structure for the following molecule. So we have carbon oxygen and two chlorine in this molecule. Step one has determined the total number of valence electrons of the structure. Carbon is a group four A oxygen is in group six A. And then we have two coins each one in group seven A. So that's four plus six plus 14 gives me 24 electrons. Now remember your valence electrons is equal to your group number of electrons. So that's how we know step two says place the least electron negative element in the center and connect all elements with single bonds. Now, here there are exceptions. First, hydrogen never goes in the center even if it's the least electron negative and then halogens they only make single bonds as a surrounding element. So here carbon is the least electron negative and it forms single bonds initially with its three surrounding elements. Now, here we're gonna add electrons to all the surrounding elements until they have eight electrons. So kind of following the octet rule exception here, hydrogen only needs two electrons to be like helium. So it doesn't need eight. So if we do the map here, we're using uh six valence elect well, six electrons total so far. So there's 18 left. So that's 2468, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, we have none left. So step four, we can't place any remaining electrons in the central element. There's none left. Now, if any elements don't have eight Octa electrons or eight electrons around them, then we can add double or triple bonds. In step six. We only use that if we're still not sure if the structure is drawn correctly, we can utilize formal charge to check and see if it's drawn correctly. Now, if we take a look here, the surrounding elements all have eight electrons around them but not the carbon in the center. Now, this part here says that halogens can only make a single bond. So I can't make a double bond with either one of those chlorine, which means the double bond has to be formed between the carbon and the oxygen. So I era one of these alone pairs here and then I'm gonna make a double bond from it. So those two electrons there make this double bond. And in that way, the oxygen has eight valence electrons and the carbon has eight electrons as well. So they, they both have eight Octa electrons. So they're both following the octet rule. So this would be the correct structure for our molecule.

Hide transcripts