Now, molecular polarity is the polarity that arises for an entire molecule. This is incredibly important because the polarity molecule can dictate the types of reactions that are possible with it when we study organic chemistry. Now here, what classifies as a nonpolar molecule? Well, we're gonna say nonpolar molecule is any hydrocarbon. So if you have only carbon and hydrogens, you're nonpolar by default and any non non hydrocarbon with a perfect shape. Now a perfect shape is where you have your central element and it has the same surrounding elements and it has zero on pairs. So if we take a look here, we're looking at linear trigonal planar and tetrahedral. These are perfect shapes here. We only concern ourselves with electron groups 23 and four because in organic chemistry, we're looking at nonmetals, we're trying to adhere to tit rules a lot of the time. So we don't need to go beyond these number of electron groups. The other shades are not perfect because they possess at least one loan pair. Now, here in this example, it says, determine if nitrogen tri fluoride is polar or nonpolar. Nitrogen is the least electron negative element here. So it goes in the center nitrogen is in group five A. So it has five valence electrons. Fluorine is a halogen and halogens make single bonds when they're surrounding elements. Fluorine itself has seven valence electrons consists in group seven A. So this is our structure. Now, it's not a hydrocarbon because it doesn't have only carbons and hydrogen. So that's out and it's not a perfect shape because although it has the same surrounding elements, it possesses a lone pair, you need to have zero lone pairs. So here we'd say that it is a polar molecule and it's as simple as that when you apply these rules about molecular polarity.

