The ground state electron configuration is just the distribution of electrons, one S two S two P three S and so on within orbitals. Using the Aha principle off means build up in German. And the AA principle itself says, starting from one S electrons fill lower energy orbitals before moving to higher energy orbitals. And when we talk about the condensed electron configuration, this is just a quicker way of writing it out here. We'd say we start at the last noble gas before the desired element. If we look at our periodic table, we break it up into different blocks. We have our S block, our P block, our D block and our F block organic chemistry is really concerned with our nonmetals. So for the most part, you're not gonna deal with D blocks and F blocks. And if we take a look here at this periodic table, we start out with hydrogen here, which is one S one helium would be one S two. Because we're dealing with our second electron, we get to our third electron, the one S is filled. So we'll move on to two S two S one. This would be one S 22 S two, which is why we go to two P one over here continuing, this will be three S so this will be one S 22, S 22 P six and three S one eventually getting us over here where this would end with three P one. Looking at this pattern. Let's see what we can do. In terms of this example, we'd say write the ground state and condense electron configurations for the following element phosphorus here is phosphorus right here I tell us if atomic number Z is 15, so it has 15 electrons. So following the pattern that we just saw in this spot here that I circled, this would be one S 22 s 22 P 63, S 23 P one and all we have to do is count to phosphorus. So that would be for the ground state, it be one S 22, S 22, P 63, s 23 P three because it's three P 13 P, 23 P three. If you add up all the electrons that we have here, it would add up to 15, which is equal to the atomic number. Now, the last double gas we passed before we get to phosphorus is neon. So neon is the element right here. So it's condensed electron configuration, we start out with the noble gas neon and then we'd have three s 23 P three. So this will represent our ground state and condense electron configuration for the phosphorus atom.

