Now, the octet rule is the tendency of most main group elements in achieving eight octet electrons by way of chemical bonding. Now, here we have valence electrons. These are the just the electrons that element possesses based on their group number. So if you're an element in group three, a, you'd have three valence electrons. Now shared electrons are different. These are the electrons that element gains through a chemical bond in organic chemistry. We're concerned with nonmetal. So we're concerned with covalent bonds because of this. Remember, covalent bonds are the sharing of electrons. So this is where shared electrons come into play with this information. We can say that octet electrons equal your valence electrons plus your shared electrons. If we take a look here at this example, it says which of the following statements is true in terms of the falling compound. Now, this compound itself is called methanol. Don't worry about the name. That's just what it's called. But let's focus on it here. It says a lot of things about oxygen. Now remember oxygen is a main group element. Oxygen wants to follow the octet rule. So ideally you'd want eight octet electrons. So that would mean that the answers can be either A or D. Now its valence electron number is based on its group number. It is in group six A. So it should have six valence electrons. Those are the electrons that are in red, these six electrons are what it comes to the table with when trying to form this molecule. And then it has two shared electrons. The shared electrons are the electronic picks up by making covalent bonds with the hydrogen and the carbon. So namely this electron and this electron, so that gives it two electrons. Remember when you add up your valence and you're shared, it should give you back your oc 10 electrons for most main group elements. So giving us eight, that means out of all the options. Option B is the correct answer.

