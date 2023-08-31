Now, sometimes you might draw an organic molecule and you aren't quite sure if it's drawn correctly. Well, that's where formal charge can help. It's used to determine and check to see if you drew your Lewis dot Structure correctly. Now some key takeaways from this is that the only allowable formal charges for an element can be either negative 10 or plus one. So if you took the formal charges of all the elements within your molecule, and they don't give you one of these three numbers that just means that that might not be the best way to draw it. Now, if you add up all the formal charges in your compound, well, that will equal the overall charge of the compound. Now, when it comes to the formal charge formula, we're gonna say that formal charge equals valence electrons, which remember is just the group number of your element minus your bonds that element is making plus non-binding electrons. Now notice that this is in parentheses. So remember your orders of operation and calculate this correctly. And when it comes to nonbinding electrons, they they are counted individually. Now, here in this example, it says, determine the formal charges of each element with a thin cyanide ion. Now, nitrogen is in group five A. So it has five valent carbon would have four sulfur would have six coming back to nitrogen. We see it making 123 bonds with the carbon and it has 12 non-binding electrons. So that would be zero for its formal charge. Then we have carbon, it's a group four A or four minus the four bonds, it's making total and it has no non bonding electrons. So it's also zero sulfur is in group six A. So six minus the one bond it's making. And then if we count up each of these electrons individually, it adds up to six. This will give me minus one. So we have zero plus zero plus minus one, gives me a minus one overall charge for the thiocyanate ion. So this will be minus one. This makes sense because this is a poly atomic ion which has a charge of minus one, right. So this is how we can utilize full charge to see if a structure makes sense.

