Counting pi electrons

in this video, we're gonna become experts on counting pie electrons. So, technically, a pie electron is any electron found within and unhygienic ized P orbital. Okay, so that's the technical definition. However, for the purposes of this video, I think it's just easier if we memorize a few different types of electrons that air pie electrons. And that's going to kind of cover our bases so we can learn that double bonds, radicals and cat ions all contribute different amounts of electrons to pie. Electrons, double bonds and an ions contribute to pie electrons each radicals contribute one pie electron and cat ions because of the fact that they're empty Orbital's you got it. They contribute zero electrons. So simply the job of counting up I electrons is as easy as counting with your fingers. How many electrons you see by counting up with this method? So I'm gonna have you guys do six compounds and figure out the pie electrons for those six. Go ahead and start off with the first one here and use the rule that I gave you to count up all the pie electrons you see. And then we'll go ahead and do the answer

