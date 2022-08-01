Count the pi electrons present

The answer for this last one was eight pi electrons. How do we get the answer? Because the negative charge in the middle of meant that we had to assume double bond double bond, double bond with a negative charge here. I could just cross that out, and we would get eight pi electrons from the three double bonds and the anti in which you could contribute Electron seven and eight. So this would be eight pi electrons total. Okay, Now I know that you're not really completely sure how important this pie electron thing is, but it's a huge deal when we're talking about are electricity. So now that you know how to count them, let's go ahead and figure out why they're going to be so important for our electricity.

Hide transcripts