Count the pi electrons present

The answer for this next compound was four pi electrons because I had two electrons coming from my double bond. And then I had another two coming from my and I on which he said contributed to pie electrons as well. That would give us four pi electrons total. All right, now, in orderto answer the next three questions, we're gonna have to get a handle on this tricky notation. So if you see a hydrocarbon ring with just a charge in the middle, that means you've got a lazy, organic chemists on your hands. But, hey, this is an acceptable notation, and you do lead to learn what it means. Basically, if you just see a charge in middle, that means that we're gonna assume so I'm just gonna put here. By definition, this means that we're gonna assume alternating double bonds and then the space left over or the carbon left over the Adam left over would possess that charge. So that means that this molecule that five in the ring is actually a shortcut or a shorthand for a five carbon dying with a positive charge on one carbon. So that being said, go ahead and try to figure out how many pilots runs that has, and then use that information to then draw the correct structures of the following two so that you can get the right answers for those as well. You got this.

