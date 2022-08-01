Enolates of Esters

guys so really quickly. Esters can also be calculated and isolated. The only catch is that you need to use L. D a. You can't use any other base you can't just use like hydroxide. Why do you think it would be a mistake to use or which negative on an Esther. Can you think of a reason? So, guys, if you use always negative on an Esther Well, you're actually going to get is Ah, hydraulics, Sis, you're gonna wind up getting a car, Boxley. Okay, on that would be like a n A s reaction. You don't want your base to react with the alcohol group? Same as if I used Let's say O. R one, right. If I used in Alcock side base with an are different from the army alcohol group, I'm going to get a transit certification. I don't want that to happen. So what we do is we use a non nuclear feel like l d is considered a non. Let me draw it for you really quick. L d a. In case you haven't seen it in a while. Nitrogen isopropyl isopropyl with the, um this is considered a non new Cleo feel like face. Okay. Why? Because it has a very hard time. Can't Dhoni. It's electrons. Oops. Electrons. Okay, Can you see that? Perfect. Okay, sorry. My handwriting sucks down there, but L d A is a non nuclear Philip basic Can't donates electrons, so it's not gonna be able to attack this carbon. Instead, it just reacts as a base and pulls off and alfa hydrogen see? So by using L. D a. We strategically make the in Italy, and we don't have to worry about any types of, um, carb oxalic acid derivative reactions. Now, by the way, guys, if you haven't studied carb oxalic acids yet or if that wasn't your forte, don't worry about that. I don't really care that you know all the details here. If this is the first time you ring well, transits, verification or any s or any of that, just focus on the point. The point being use L d. A. For reasons that you don't understand yet use L. D. A. And later on, when you get to Carlos, look at the derivatives. It will make more sense. Okay, So l d a makes until eight. And then you would then do your attack on the alcohol He lied or the acid chloride and you would get your products. Either Oh, are within our group or oh, are within a silk route. Makes sense. Awesome guys. So pretty. Pretty easy, page. Nothing too crazy. Here. Let's move on to the next page.

