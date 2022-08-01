This brings us to directed reactions, guys, because the mechanism that I showed you above, even though it's great, very easy to use it on Lee works with symmetrical key tones. It only works when there's only one type of Annaly possible. But what happens if you have in a symmetrical key tone? Okay, that means that you would theoretically have more than one mutilate possible. For example, take this key tone into consideration. I could get the red easily on the more substituted side, or I could get the blue inlay on the less substitute side. Would I get both? Would I get our groups forming on both sides? No, this is something that we have to answer using directed reactions. Well, it turns out guys that you can use different bases to direct the direction of the pro nation of the Depo Nation to make the equally okay. And guys, this is a concept that should be familiar to you guys because we've used it before. This is simply a thermodynamic versus kinetic control reaction. Okay, so the thermodynamic product, let's just review, is gonna be the one that's more stable right? In this case, since there's an anally Inter mediated reaction. It's gonna be the one that has the lowest overall energy or the most stable easily. Okay, I'll show you how to determine which was more stable in a second. The kinetic product is the one with lowest activation energy. Or that just means easiest to make. Okay, so how do we know which Italy is stables? More stable. Will remember that in Italy goes through to resident structures. Right? One of the resident structures is like this but another resident structure. It looks like this. Right? Well, look at that. One of the residents structures has an Al Keenan. So the way you determine which one is the most stable, Italy is by the most substituted Alfa Carbon. Okay, Why? Because and really, Guys, I'm sorry. I'm drawing that on that side, and I really should have drawn it on the side with the actual read one that's gonna be over here. Okay, So if you want I know you hate me right now, but you can pause the video and redraw that on this slider if you want, or you could just drawn there. Okay, So the one of the most substituted Alfa Carbon is gonna be the most stable. Okay, so that means that the red one would be my thermal dynamic control. Okay, because the one that is gonna it has the most are groups on the awful carbon. So that means it's gonna have the most are groups on my double bond. And that's what makes a double unstable. Remember that double bonds are stabilized through our groups. Okay, Now, what makes a kinetic usually is the easiest to make, or that's gonna be the least substituted because it's less hysterically hindered. Okay, so these are the competing themes here. Okay? So specifically, how do we choose one or the other? Well, if you want the blue in late, you choose a bulky base like L d. A. Okay, so l d is the most popular one in this section. You could also use turkey talk side. Okay. So bulky base is going to favor the kinetic product is the easiest one to make, whereas a small base. Okay, so, for example, anyway, H is gonna favor the thermal dynamic because it's not gonna have trouble getting into that spot to Deep Protein E. And it's gonna make the most stable easily overall. Okay. So you would determine which side you substance you by looking at your base and then using that mainly to react with your electric file, whether it be an ocular Hey, lied or in acid chloride. Okay, awesome guys. So in the next video, I want to talk about how this applies to Esther's.

Hide transcripts