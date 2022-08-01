Peptides and Polypeptides

life on Earth is composed of four major macro molecules, thes macro molecules, air called sugars, lipids, nucleic acids and lastly proteins. Now, of these four macro molecules, the ones that really do the heavy lifting and build practically every single part of your body are proteins. In fact, whether you're talking about a liquid or solid part of the human body, pretty much every single part of the human body is going to have some proteins in it. So in this video, serious What we're gonna do is we're gonna take a deep dive into the world of proteins with the help of a little bit of organic chemistry. So let's go ahead and get started. And let's start with the most basic idea. What is the definition of a protein? Well, the definition of a protein is simply a poly peptide that has some kind of biological function, and the joining of these two ideas is really important. So if I just go to the lab and I created a poly peptide through some reactions, but it doesn't do anything in the human body or in any kind of living system that's not called a protein in order to be a protein. It needs to not only be a poly peptide, but it needs to actually do something in the body that would result in some kind of biological change. Okay, now you might be asking what is a poly peptide? Well, in order to answer that question, we're gonna need to start with what's a peptide first? So a peptide is the name that we give to a polymer that has monem Eric units called Alfa Amino Acids. So it's a big chain. That's what a polymer is off similar units, and each unit is called an Alfa amino acid. So let's look at a picture of what an Alfa amino acid is, and that's right down here. So the name ALF amino acid comes completely from organic chemistry, and the idea is that every amino acid has the same types of groups around it. On one side, it has an amino group. Remember, that amino group is the name that we give to a single bonded nitrogen with hydrogen on it. Okay, The acid part comes from the idea of the carb oxalic acid functional group, which is over on this side and in the name amino acid. We just shortened the name from carb oxalic acid to just being acid. So now we have the idea of an amino acid. But where does that Alfa that Alfa name come in? We'll remember guys. This also comes from organic chemistry that in name in nomenclature of a carbonell molecule. If you have a carbon eel, which is a C double bond Oh, on your molecule, the position right next to it is called the Alfa position. So, as you can see here, this is my carbon Neil. And that means the Alfa position or the Alfa Carbon is going to be this one right here. Okay? And what the name Alfa Mito acid means is that at specifically at that alfa position, you're always gonna have an amino group coming off of one side and a carb oxalic acid coming off the other. Which is why we call it in Alfa amino acid. You might have been saying that your whole life and not realize that that's actually what the name means. Okay, so it turns out that the 20 most common ALF amino acids that we're going to focus on in this set of videos are going to defer Onley in one way, they're gonna differ in the identity off the our group, which we also call the side chain. So if you hear me say side chain, that's the same thing as our group. Now, what does our group mean again? We'll remember that in or go. Our group is any carbon structure, any structure that has carbon in it. That is unnamed. We're gonna call in our group, so basically, there's going to be 20 different versions of this are that we're going to need toe, learn, identify, etcetera. And these were all going to be called side chains. Okay, so now we have this idea of what a peptide is, right? It's all of these amino acids strung together. But what is a poly peptide, then? Well, in order to understand that we're gonna need to understand the different types of pep tights and the way that these amino acids come together is through the through a peptide bond. Okay, so the way that you get these monomers toe link into a peptide is to form a bond that we call a peptide bond, which I'm going to show you in a second that that structure that we get that's called that peptide is also known as primary structure. So we're not gonna use this term a lot for the next few videos. But later, when we start talking more about the shape and function of proteins, we're going to need to remember that the straight chain of amino acids that are strung together are called the primary structure of a protein. Okay, now, let's just take a little visual at what these peptide bonds look like, and then we'll talk about poly peptides. So here is an Alfa amino acid, correct amino acid. You can also just not say the Alfa part if you want, and what happens is that each amino acid loses one molecule of water and joins up to another amino acid. So what that winds up making is a chain that looks like this where you have amino acid, one linking toe amino acid to linking toe amino acid. Three. Now I notice what's the difference between what you see here and the first amino acid? It's missing? Some Adams, right? Notice that the oxygen's air all gone that are in the middle notice that it used tohave an O h here and notice that the end used to have two hydrogen on it here. But now, when you look at these peptide bonds, that oxygen is gone and two hydrogen zehr gone right because this hydrogen is gone, this hydrogen is gone, and this oh is gone, and that's actually water. So for every unit that you linked together into a peptide bond, you're going to you lose one equivalent of water that's going to be lost in the reaction is just gonna go freely out into the system. That new bond that's created is called a peptide bond, and that's the bond that we're looking at right here. Basically, it's the bond between, Actually, I'll make that a little bit more clear. It's the bond between this carbon and this nitrogen. It's the bond between this carbon and this nitrogen. That's the bond that makes the peptide possible, because it's linking. Um, you know, I said one Tamino attitude. Amino acid, one toe amino acid to does that make sense? Okay, now, I guess before we go into the poly peptides part, I want to just make a note about some nomenclature. Some naming a me to know. Each dehydrated amino acid is also known as a residue. Okay, so you might be saying. Well, Johnny, what's the difference between a residue and an amino acid? In amino acid is the version of the molecule that still has the water on it. It still has the two h is and the oxygen a residue is the version of the molecule that has lost that mole of water. So now it's linked in a chain. Okay, so if we were to look at this, try peptide, it's three peptides in a row. We would identify these as residue one residue to and residue three, because they were three different amino acids that each lost water and linked up together. Does that make sense? Cool. Awesome. Also, we'll talk more about this later, but just keep a mental note of the fact that residue one is always going to start on the side that has the nitrogen coming off of it. Notice that the other side has an oxygen. So the side of the nitrogen, which we're gonna learn more about later, is the one where you start counting your one side. Okay, so, guys, now we just have to define poly peptide. So a di peptide is simply the name that we give to a two amino acid polymer. So it just be a peptide where there's only residue one and residue to a try. Peptide, which is what we're looking at right here, would simply be a three amino acid polymer, really easy. But then the next one is a legal pot peptides, so that means it's It's a little bit more than three, but it's not a huge amount, and illegal peptide is defined as anything between four and 10 amino acids. So it's just gonna be ah, little bit longer than this. It could just be one more residue or could go off the page and do 10 up to 10. And then finally, the idea of a poly peptide is that it's anywhere between 11 and 50. Okay, anywhere between 11 and 50 the chain is getting so long Now we call it a pet poly peptide. Now you might be saying, Johnny, but what about if I get to 51? Is that not a poly peptide anymore? Well, guys, it turns out that the line between these names is a little blurry because many textbooks or, you know, different sources will say that once it's over 50 you just call it protein because so big that it's gonna have some kind of biological function. But there's overlap between those definitions because sometimes when you're below 50 you could still be a protein. So we're just gonna go with this definition for now because that's what's in most textbooks. But just realize that it is a little bit more fluid. And just because you're 51 residues doesn't mean that you can't call it a poly peptide anymore. Just because you're 49 residues doesn't mean that you're not a protein. There's a little bit of, you know, mixing between those two definitions. Okay, so now that we understand the idea of what an Alfa amino acid is, what peptides are and how to define poly peptides, let's go ahead and focus on understanding our standard amino acids. In the next video

