Standard Amino Acids

So it turns out that scientists have isolated over 700 different molecules that count as amino acids in nature. They go when they find living creatures and things, and then they isolate them. And they realized, Wow, this is an amino acid. There's 700 of those. But don't worry, we're not going to have to learn 700 in this section. We're really just gonna be focusing on the 20 most common amino acids. Why those? Well, because these air the the amino acids that are commonly found in proteins. Okay, so when you like deconstructive protein, it's really only gonna be these 20. The other 680 that are possible show up in other types of macro molecules, but not really in eukaryotic proteins, which would be like proteins of multi cellular organisms like us. Okay, so what are the common traits of these 20 amino acids? Remember I said earlier they differ on Lee in terms of that, our side chain. But if you just had to, like, eyeball before before knowing before memorizing what your amino acids are, if you just had to look at one and say is it standard or is it nonstandard meaning rare. Is it outside of this group of 20? How would you be able to tell the difference? Well, in general, all of the 20 amino acids share these two characteristics. One is that they are Alfa amino acids. What? We already discussed this, right? This is all about Alfa amino acids. But just realize that it's possible to have beta gamma delta amino acids as well. They still count in the group of 700 but they don't count in the group of 20 common amino amino acids. Um, secondly, And this comes from the concept of Chire ality inorganic chemistry. They're going to have an L configuration which, in the rules of the RNs rules of organic chemistry, that means that they're gonna have an s configuration in organic chemistry at the Cairo Center. So if there is a Cairo center presence in the amino acid, that Karl center has to be an s configuration. Okay, in biology, we call it El because just a old name that's given and for throughout this course, we're going to talk about them being l amino acids. But just realize that the definition is actually that it's an s okay. Um cool. So let's go ahead and look at this example and identify which amino acids we believe to be standard and which ones we believe to be rare. Now, you wouldn't be able to memorize all 20 amino acids by doing this, but you might be able to pick out some, you know, acids that are not part of the 20. So let's look at number one. Let's just do this together. Um, is this an Alfa amino acid that is part of the group of 20? No, it's not. Why? Because it does have in the mean group, and it does have an acid group. But what is it missing? Notice that the amine is not in the Alfa position. This is the Alfa Carbon, and that should have the nitrogen coming off of it, but it doesn't. Instead, we're coming off all the way off of the beta Gamma. This is on the gamma carbon, and it turns out that this is a very common amino acid in the human body. But it's not found in proteins. This is actually a neurotransmitter in the brain called Gabba. Okay. And the name Gabba. You want to write it down. It stands for gamma amino butyric acid. So it's an amino acid, but it's not found in protein, so we're not gonna have to memorize that one. That is what's called a non standard or rare amino acid. Cool. Let's look at the next one. So the next one looks weird. I might be thinking. Okay, this just looks too weird. I'm going to say Oh, and by the way, we have to circle and square them. Right? So I don't think this is standard. I'm gonna put a box around this nonstandard. Okay, box quote. Let's go to the next one so immediately, I might wanna box this one out because it just looks really weird. It's probably not in amino, an Alfa amino acid, But let's just take a look at it really quick. Do we have in a mean group? And do we have a car? Oxalic acid? Yes. Is the amine coming off of the Alfa position? Well, this is the Alfa, and actually, yes, notice that I have nitrogen directly attached to it. So that would be in a amino acid alfa amino acid. Now is it in the right Cairo configuration Well, in order to answer that question, we're gonna have to actually figure out Arness using our Kyra ality rules. So let's go ahead and identify. This is the Carol center. Remember it, Carol center is just any atom with four different groups around it. We're gonna go ahead and prioritize them using molecular weight. And if you need a refresher on this, just go to R and s nomenclature or the RSS naming system in the clutch prep toolbar. And I have much more videos on this in the search bar, you can search for it. So anyway, let's go ahead and number our priorities. Our priorities in terms of atomic weight on the periodic table would be one because nitrogen comes first to because this carbon is bound to oxygen three cause this carbon is not bound to any hetero atoms. For hydrogen is the, you know, it is always the worst because it's the smallest atom, so it's always gonna get last place. So are we able to do RNs yet? No. Because remember that in order to RNs, your four always needs to be on the dash. It always needs in the back. So using our RNs naming system. We're gonna cross out four. We're gonna cross out three, because three, we're gonna switch these around. So this is now gonna be four. This is now gonna be three. And now I can trace. So this looks like 1 to 22 to 3321 You always ignore four, and it looks like a are, but since I had to switch it, this is gonna be an s. Okay, so is this a one of the 20 amino acids that we're gonna need to learn? Yes, it is. So we're gonna go ahead and circle that That is an Alfa Mito acid in the S configuration, which we're gonna call an l amino acid. Cool. So let's go to the next one. The next one. I see that this is an alfa amino acid because I have the amino. I have the car books like acid. I haven't our group. We're gonna have to do r and s configuration again. So let's go ahead and do this one more time. So this is my carl center. I have position one position to that. Carbon is bound to to oxygen, so it's gonna beat this one that's bound to only one oxygen. And then finally, this is four. So once again Well, actually, can I just go ahead and do RNs? Or do I need to switch notice that my four is now on the dash, Which means this is an easy situation. I can just trace, so I'm gonna go. 122223321 That's going clockwise. And remember that clockwise is in our and we don't switch. So this is actually in the our configuration. So is this, By the way, the our configuration is also known as a D amino acid. We'll talk more about that later. That's in biology. It's called D in organic chemistry. It's called our But for the purposes of this question, are we putting a box or circle around this? We are boxing this out because this is not in the right Kyle configuration. This would not be found in a biological protein. Finally, we're gonna look at this one if I could get out of the way. Cool. And what about this one? Is this an Alfa amino acid? Well, what I see is that once again, I haven't I mean, I have a car. Looks like acid. I do have a Kyrill center, so we just need to do our numbers again. So we've got one to three. This is just a ch three. So that gets the third priority. And finally, there's an implied hydrogen. Right, Because every carbon has the four bonds. So this is four. So do I have to switch these groups, or can I just trace around? I have to switch because remember that my four always must be on the dash, So I'm going to switch my four in my three. I'm gonna put my four here. I'm gonna put my three here now I can trace. Let's go ahead and trace. 122223321 It looks clockwise, So it looks like a are. But since we switched the groups, it has to be an s. So is this one of the 20 that you need to know? Yeah. Okay, So now we've identified what is kind of what what standard amino acids look like and what the non standard ones look like as well. In fact, there's a lot of different possibilities, but anything that has an R configuration nonstandard. Anything that's not Alfa in the off position Nonstandard. Okay, I just want to make one more point before we go, which is that I hope you noticed a pattern, which is that every single amino acid that I've drawn that is one of the 20 amino acids has the our group facing back. And I could have just used that as a shortcut. But I wanted you guys to learn how to do r and s again. So I did it. But just as a shortcut for the future. If you see the are going towards the back, if you see it going down and towards the back like we have here, notice that I'm just gonna highlight this down and towards the back, right? Do you see up there highlighting blue down and towards the back And then over here, down and towards the back. All of these are in the L or s configuration simply because whenever the our group is facing down and towards the back, that is going to be in the right configuration. So you could just memorize that for later to make it faster. Okay, so we're done with this video. Let's move onto the next one

