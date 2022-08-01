Carboxylic Acids Nomenclature

before we can learn to react with Carlos Ilich acids, we need to know how to name them. So let's talk about carb oxalic acid nomenclature. So, guys, there's two really competing in popular ways to name carb oxalic acids, and I'm gonna teach you both. There's the AIPAC system and the common name system, and they're both good in their own ways. And you're going to see them both this semester. So let's start off with the easier one AIPAC. So in the AIPAC system car oxalic acid is gonna be a modifier. You're gonna modify your route chain. You take out the E and you replace the E with the Suffolk's OIC acid. Okay, this should make sense if you think about it. You've heard of Ben's OIC acid before, so that's the ending there. Okay, Now, substitue INTs are are located using numbers. Okay, so same thing we're used to. If you have a two methyl group, you would put two dash bethel. Everything's normal. Okay, Now, the common naming system is a little bit tricky because it turns out that car oxalic acids or some of the oldest compounds to be studied so they were given names far before the AIPAC convention of 1919. So what that means is that sometimes you're gonna see car oxalic acid derivatives or Carlos Ilich acids named with the common naming system. Let me give you a case in point. How often have you heard of ethanol IC acid? Probably not that often. How often? How often have you heard of acetic acid? Ah, you've heard about that since general chemistry. Why do we call it acetic acid? Where does that name come from, Guys? It doesn't come from AIPAC. That's a common name. So, like acetic acid, we're gonna need toe learn, thes common names. So the way that we name car oxalic acids with common names is by memorizing the first five common names. Okay, The common names have to do with how many carbons air in the chain. A one carbon carbon selic acid is formic acid. Ah, to carbon is acetic acid. Three carbons is probiotic acid. Four is beauty Eric acid and five is Valer ic acid. Okay, I'm not gonna ask you to go more than five. Your professor probably won't either. But then again, it's between you and your professor. Okay, I really haven't seen anything more than five in a in introductory or go one and two. Okay, So that means that in general, whatever al cane you have, if you're naming it in an AIPAC way, it becomes Alcon OIC. How can a week acid, That's what we're naming. Just the exact name. Depends on the identity of the Al Cane. Okay, now, also, guys, something I'm kind of jumping around. But I told you have to memorize thes common names. But it turns out that there's another difference. When you're using common names, you don't locate substitue INTs with numbers. Okay, I know it doesn't make sense, but instead you're gonna use the Greeks. You're going to use the Greek symbols. Okay, So when I mentioned Greeks, I'm talking about Alfa Beta Gamma Delta Epsilon. Okay, I really again first five, I don't think you should have to know beyond Epsilon, if you're pledging in a sorority or fraternity, you should probably know beyond Epsilon. But for right now, that's gonna work. Okay, so we've got these two different systems You need to know both, Um, finally one last thing on. Then we'll start some practice problems whenever you have a negative and ion of a car oxalic acid Because you know that these things tend to give way the protons, right? So oftentimes you'll see a car oxalic acid as an own negative. Okay, Well, if you see it as an own negative, you're going to replace the OIC acid. You're gonna replace that with 88 being the Suffolk's for a negatively charged species. So, you know, so, like acetic acid turns into acetate when it's a negatively charged species. Okay, so I should just make sense. So what I want you guys to do is look at this first compound, Give me both the AIPAC name, and the common name is best is you could do, and then I'll step in and help you guys out.

