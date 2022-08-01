Give the IUPAC name

Let's do the AIPAC name first. So the AIPAC name is pretty straightforward. We're just gonna take the four carbon chain. Um, notice that no matter which direction I go, it's always gonna be four carbons. So that means that the root name would be beauty mean, But I'm obviously going to change that to now be butin OIC acid. And now I just have to worry about my substitue int, which appears to be on the second carbon. So this is gonna be a to Ethel Beauty malic acid. There shouldn't be, uh, a space in between. So I'm gonna move the Ethel closer. Perfect. Okay, so to Ethel butin OIC acid, let's go to the common names. So the common name is gonna be I have to memorize thes. I know that a four. It actually sounds like beauty. And like acid, its beauty Eric acid. So I have beauty Eric Acid. The biggest difference, guys being that. So that's not really hard. The biggest difference is that now I'm gonna use a Greek symbol to represent the location of that Ethel group. So which Greek symbol do I use? And actually, as this is something I didn't mention I was waiting for is to do it in this example. The Alfa Carbon, for all purposes of carbon eels, is always the carbon next to the carbon eel. So the carbon carbon doesn't get a Greek letter. That's just your carbon carbon. Your Alfa Carbon is the one next to it. That's a very important carbon. So this would actually be Alfa Ethel Beauty Eric Acid. Once again, I'm gonna move it closer so that it looks right. Okay, so that means that that's the Alfa position. This is the beta position, Gamma, etcetera. Okay, you always start at the one next to That's where you start with your week symbols. OK, eso let's move on to the bottom of the page.

