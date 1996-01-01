Understanding trends of alkene stability.

So it turns out that all kinds are stabilized by a force called hyper conjugation. Okay, so let's go ahead and write this down hyper conjugation and as you guys have already learned or will learn hyper conjugation is a force that also stabilizes carbon cattlemen's. So in fact, when we talk about all kinds many times, we'll talk about carbon Catherine's hand in hand because it's the same exact force that's stabilizing both of them. So how does this work? Basically what it means is that in a double bond, I have a pi bond that's being formed by two overlapping p orbital's Okay, that pi bond can be stabilized by having sigma bonds that are close by share electrons with it. Okay, and that's exactly what happens in hyper conjugation. So, as you'll notice what I have here is a double bond overlapping on the top of the bottom and then what I have is an adjacent sigma bond right here between the carbon and the age. And it turns out that the more groups that I have, the more hydrogen I have overlapping their bonds with the bonds from the with the pi bond, the more stable that pi bond is gonna be because these electrons are gonna be able to share and basically donate a little bit of a little bit of their density to the double bond. Alright, so what that means is that the more our groups that I have around my double bond, the more stable it's going to be all right. And that's exactly going to be the trend that we use to determine the most stable alkaline. So basically, since this phenomenon of hyper conjugation is only possible with our groups, the more substance to the alkaline, the more stable it is. Okay. And that leads us to the following trend. The following trends of alkaline stability just has to do with how many are groups can I pile around a double bond? So as you can see, the best kind of double bond possible would be called tetra substituted. Okay. Why? Because it's just four groups? That means I have the maximum number of our groups right around my double bond as I start taking groups away and replacing them with H. That's going to reduce the amount of hyper conjugation that can stabilize my double bond. So as you can see, tri substituted would be next, then die, then mono. And then finally the worst. So sad face over here is un substituted because un substituted can't hyper congregate at all. There's nothing that can donate electrons to that pi bond. So it's pretty much just gonna be unstable. Okay, now, it turns out that for the for the purposes of di substituted, there's actually a few different ways that we can order those r groups. Let's go ahead and look into that more basically, when you have a di substituted double bond, you have options. It's not like you're just gonna have one type of di substituted, you could have them where both our groups are facing the same side of the double bond, that would be sis you could also orient them so that both sides are facing opposite sides of the trans. And then finally you could orient it so that both of our groups are on the same corner of the double bond actually coming off the same carbon. And this is a word called gem which stands for the word germinal. Okay, just you guys know gem Inal is a position word, it's actually a word that will use more in order one or go to later. But all it means is that I have two things coming off the same carbon. The way that I like to think about it is gem Inal is like the word gemini and gemini means twins. Right? So it's like you have two things coming off the same carbon. These are groups are like twins, they're both coming off the same carbon. Okay, so for whatever reason it is um germinal is going to be most stable, then, trans is going to be more stable than than trans is gonna be the second most stable and then sis is gonna be the least stable. Now the between cis and trans is really easy to understand because cece these groups are kind of interfering with each other, they're in each other's space whereas trans, they're facing opposite to each other so they're more stable, there's more room to breathe now why gemini is more stable than trans. I'm not exactly sure but it's just something that you guys can memorize and you guys can know it for your test. Alright, So here's a really easy question. Just following up on what we just talked about, We have four al kinds here, go ahead and try to rank them in order and stability. And then when you're done, I'll go ahead and answer it.

