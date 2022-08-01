all right. So the first place we needed to start was we need to figure out what is lowest to highest heat of combustion. Okay, so remember earlier when we talk about heat of combustion, what heat of combustion has to do with is it's a measure of energy. So if you have a high heat of combustion, Okay, So high entropy basically, then what that means is that you have high energy, okay? And if you have high energy, that means you have low stability. Okay, So if it's saying here in order of lowest to highest heat of combustion, that means I want to start with lowest, which is gonna be the most stable and end with the highest, which is gonna be the least stable. Does that make sense? So even before this question began, there was a little bit of thinking that you needed to do. Now that we have that figured out, let's go ahead and order these guys. So we know that there's definitely gonna be a winner here. And that winner is gonna be number one. Why is that? Because if we identify the types of substituted dull bonds, we have this one is Try substituted. Okay? Because my double bond doesn't count, and it has three branches coming off of it. 123 So, three yellow things. Let's just call it like that Really easy. Okay? Two is gonna be mono substituted. Why? Because if I circle adult bond, not including that I only have one branch coming off of it. So one yellow area. So that would be mono. We know that's not gonna be very good. This one would be Di substituted. Because I have two branches. 12 die. And then this one would also be diet. Oops, I did that wrong. This one would also be di substituted because I have two branches, one here and one here. So now all I have to do is have to figure out which of these is the most stable. Which of these is the least I know the most stable is going to be number one, because that's try substituted. And I also know that the least stable is gonna be number two. Because that one is mono substituted. The hard part comes between numbers three and four. Because both of these air di substituted. So how do I tell which one's better. The one that's better is gonna be the one that is general, and the one that's worse is gonna be the one that assists. Because for the cyst one, both of my groups are facing the same side of double bonds. That's really bad for the gem inal they're facing on the same carbon, which is actually good. So what that means is that three is gonna be more stable than four. But still four is gonna be more stable than two because four is actually di substituted and two is only model substituted. So in that case, this is better than dice. Attitude is better than just mono substituted. Alright, guys, that's a really basic concept. This is an easy question on your exam. Most likely, you will get a question like this. So this should be free points for you guys. All right, hope that made sense. Let's go ahead and move on to the next topic

