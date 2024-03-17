a. Which is a stronger base: CH3COO− or HCOO−? (The pKa of CH3COOH is 4.8; the pKa of HCOOH is 3.8.)





b. Which is a stronger base: HO− or -NH2? (The pKa of H2O is 15.7; the pKa of NH3 is 36.)





c. Which is a stronger base: H2O or CH3OH? (The pKa of H3O+ is −1.7; the pKa of CH3O+H2 is −2.5.)