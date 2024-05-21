Use the data in [TABLE 7-2] <IMAGE> to predict the energy difference between 2,3-dimethylbut-1-ene and 2,3-dimethylbut-2-ene.





Which of these double-bond isomers is more stable?









HINT: Heats of hydrogenation are usually exothermic. A larger amount of heat given off implies a less stable alkene, because the less stable alkene starts from a higher potential energy.