9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Alkene Stability
Problem 7-12
Use the data in [TABLE 7-2] <IMAGE> to predict the energy difference between 2,3-dimethylbut-1-ene and 2,3-dimethylbut-2-ene.
Which of these double-bond isomers is more stable?
HINT: Heats of hydrogenation are usually exothermic. A larger amount of heat given off implies a less stable alkene, because the less stable alkene starts from a higher potential energy.
