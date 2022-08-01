Nomenclature

Hey, guys, let me teach you how to name Alba Heights. So like many other functional groups, Alba hides are gonna be modifying the route name of the carbon chain. So take, for example, alcohol. We know that alcohol's you take out the e and to replace the e of the Al Cane with Suffolk's ol. So then ethane would become ethanol guys. It's the same thing with Alba hides. It's just gonna change one letter. It's gonna be the Suffolk's A L. Now that actually could be a little confusing, because those Suffolk's sound really similar. So ethanol would be an alcohol. Ethanol would be a two carbon Aldo hide. All right, so you have to be careful about how you say those vowels because they are pretty similar to each other. Now it turns out that there is one major difference between Alba Hides and other functional groups, and it has to do with the definition of what an alcohol is. If you think about it. Alga hides are, by definition, terminal carbon eels. They're always at the end of the chain. So what that means is that we don't need to number them the same way. Would number other functional groups. In fact, it does not receive a location. So you would never say that something is a one. Ethanol. Why? Because the carbon Neil has an H on it. Remember, Aldo hides have an H on them, so that means it's by definition on the end of the chain, so you don't need to name the location. So instead of saying one heck, Sanel, you just say hexagonal because there's no possibility of having two or three Hexen out. Why, if it was a two or three now would be inside of the chain, and that's called the key tone. So it becomes a different functional group of its internal. But if it's terminal, then it's an alga hide, and we don't need to name the location. We just assume it's at one of the ends. Okay, now there are gonna be sometimes where you're not able to put the alga hide inside of the route and it has to stick off. Ah, good example of this is ring, So we're gonna do a name. Name example in a second. Whereas you notice the alga height is not part of the route chain because the root chain is gonna be this five member bring. Well, when that happens, then Alba hide gets a special name because it's a substitue int. So as a substitue int, it receives the name car Valda hide. And it does. It's not does. And it does receive a location. Okay, so if you're able to put it into the root chain, then the route is gonna be al. There's gonna be no location because you assume it's at one of the ends. However, if you're not able to put the carbon Neil the alcohol in your route chain, let's say that it's a substitute. It's a branch off of that route chain. Then you do have to give it a location because I need to know where on that chain is it. And you have to call it a car. Valda hide instead of an alga hide to indicate that is now it is now a substitution. Okay, so if you're a little bit lost, don't worry about it. We're gonna do two examples, and by the end of these two examples, you're gonna have a pretty good idea of what's going on. So go ahead and try the first one. Name it, you know, according to the rules that I told you, and then I'll give you the answer

