Name the aldehyde

All right. So the first thing we would do is we would start off with just the al que nomenclature rules which say that you have to find the longest carbon chain. And ideally, we want the functional group to be on that chain. So I'm gonna pick thes six carbons. Okay, so that would be 123456 This would typically be a heck sane, but I'm going to switch out that e ending for Hexen. L okay. Also noticed that my alcohol is part of that change. So, um, I gonna number it as a one. Hickson Al No, Guys, I'm just gonna leave it as hexen now, because I'm assuming that it's at one of the end of the chain because it's an AL died. Now, we're not done. We have a substitue int. And that's just gonna be, you know, we get it. We would definitely give our first carbon name Or number two the Alva High. That's gonna get priority. It's a modifier. So it gets priority, and then we go from there. So it would be a five metal hex enough. Okay, once again, just toe prove my point A little bit more guys. The reason that I don't have to put five month of one Hexen AL is because this is the only place it could be. It's either gonna be here or it's gonna be here because it has an H on it. If I were to, let's say, Put the carbon Neil in the middle like this, that's not now to hide anymore. It's a key tone key tones. You have to name the location, but Alba high detail, cool guys. So that's that one move onto the next.

