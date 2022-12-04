Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry1. A Review of General ChemistrySkeletal Structure
8:07 minutes
Problem 1c
Textbook Question

Compound X, isolated from lanolin (sheep's wool fat), has the pungent aroma of dirty sweatsocks. A careful analysis showed that compound X contains 62.0% carbon and 10.4% hydrogen. No nitrogen or halogen was found. b. A molecular weight determination showed that compound X has a molecular weight of approximately 117. Find the molecular formula of compound X.

Verified Solution
clock
8m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
146
Was this helpful?
4:03m

Watch next

Master How bondline is different from Lewis Structures. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
04:03
How bondline is different from Lewis Structures.
Johnny Betancourt
328
5
2
01:50
Conversion of ethanol from electron dot to bondline
Johnny Betancourt
265
3
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.