4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Alkyl Halides
Problem 6-3c
For each of the following compounds,
1. give the IUPAC name.
2. give the common name (if possible).
3. classify the compound as a methyl, primary, secondary, or tertiary halide.
c. CH3CH(CH2CH3)CH2Cl <IMAGE>
d. <IMAGE>
