4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Alkyl Halides
a. What is each compound’s systematic name?
b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.
1. (CH3)3CCH2CH2CH2CH(CH3)2
2. <IMAGE>
